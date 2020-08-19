Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 141,791 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.65% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $16,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEIS stock traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $79.46. The stock had a trading volume of 256,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $82.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $356,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $367,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,354 shares of company stock worth $1,372,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEIS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

