Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stake in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 4.51% of Ellomay Capital worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ellomay Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 210,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELLO traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.17. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,282. Ellomay Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $29.01.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

About Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns 17 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp; 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and 1 PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

