Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 10,000 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,826,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,288,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,846. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.89 and a 200-day moving average of $277.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $312.28.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

