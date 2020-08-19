Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,006,285 Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,029,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006,285 shares during the quarter. Vivint Solar accounts for approximately 1.2% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 2.42% of Vivint Solar worth $28,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vivint Solar by 811.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Vivint Solar during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vivint Solar by 34.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Vivint Solar by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vivint Solar by 58.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vivint Solar from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Vivint Solar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Vivint Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivint Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

In other Vivint Solar news, Director Joseph S. Tibbetts, Jr. sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $44,799.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,932.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 2,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $30,459.15. Insiders sold 24,125 shares of company stock worth $234,379 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VSLR stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,233. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. Vivint Solar Inc has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.66. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 186.43% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Research analysts forecast that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

