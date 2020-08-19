Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,570 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.09% of Nice worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 2.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 51,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nice in the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nice by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 164,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,106,000 after purchasing an additional 82,446 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nice by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 338,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,067,000 after purchasing an additional 215,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nice by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Nice from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nice presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

NICE stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.51. 109,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,056. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.80. Nice Ltd has a one year low of $110.59 and a one year high of $228.54.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. Nice had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Nice’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nice Ltd will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

