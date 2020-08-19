Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 17,623 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,623 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for 1.1% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Zimmer Biomet worth $25,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $792,404,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,900,000 after acquiring an additional 489,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,411,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,662,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,018,000 after acquiring an additional 145,934 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.86.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBH traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $138.80. 681,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,806. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 867.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

