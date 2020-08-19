Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 352,634 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352,634 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.77% of Verint Systems worth $21,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 392.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,457. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $59.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.84 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $44,011.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,918,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,576 shares of company stock worth $67,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

