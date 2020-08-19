Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 42,717 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 42,717 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.12% of Western Digital worth $14,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Western Digital by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,093 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Western Digital by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.71. 6,237,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,010,169. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

