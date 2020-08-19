Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 44,854 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,854 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.28% of XPO Logistics worth $18,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 233.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 629,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,696,000 after purchasing an additional 52,205 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1,308.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 153,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 142,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

XPO traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $80.96. 988,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,698. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.73, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $997,185.15. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

