Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 52,796 Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,796 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.43% of Capri worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Capri by 657.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRI traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,363. Capri Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.17 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Capri from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.62.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

