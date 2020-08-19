Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 794,067 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,551,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794,067 shares during the quarter. Sunnova Energy International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.82% of Sunnova Energy International worth $25,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000.

In other news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $53,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 7,229,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $174,454,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $128,479 and have sold 15,644,473 shares valued at $327,473,609.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,837. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $29.61.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOVA. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

