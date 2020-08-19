Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 96,614 Shares of Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,614 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 3.13% of Camtek worth $14,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Camtek by 7.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Camtek by 6.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,067. Camtek LTD. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $626.52 million, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek LTD. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Camtek from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

