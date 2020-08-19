Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,106,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,242 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 6.12% of Caesarstone worth $23,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Caesarstone by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

CSTE traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,286. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. Caesarstone Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $376.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTE shares. BidaskClub cut Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

