Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sony were worth $21,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Sony by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,592,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Macquarie lowered Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Sony from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of Sony stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $82.98. 798,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30. Sony Corp has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. Research analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.