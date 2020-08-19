Phoenixcoin (PXC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $506.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $887,647.79 and approximately $506.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00767519 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.82 or 0.01543778 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,900.63 or 1.01046206 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011266 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00140873 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00062152 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 79,664,187 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

