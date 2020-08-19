Photon Reaches One Day Volume of $3.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Photon has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Photon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Photon has a market capitalization of $87,605.74 and $3.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,768.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.20 or 0.03477082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.23 or 0.02483116 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00524322 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00781134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00059381 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.53 or 0.00675793 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00016221 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Photon

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 35,485,957,097 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.