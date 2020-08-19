PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the July 30th total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 276.5% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 32.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

NYSE:PDI opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

