Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Regis Management CO LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Regis Management CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 4.2% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Regis Management CO LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $19,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,981,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 296.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,104,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6,843.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,369,000 after acquiring an additional 188,740 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 323.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 241,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 184,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 81.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,244,000 after purchasing an additional 137,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.42. 155,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.96. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $114.61.

