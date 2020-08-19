Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.21

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.21 and last traded at $37.61, with a volume of 270987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $673,571.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 433,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $15,037,509.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,037,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,085,892 shares of company stock valued at $61,406,780 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth $33,000. 46.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

