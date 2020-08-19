Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.19.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 46.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $701,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 22,509 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

