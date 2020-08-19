Piper Sandler Weighs in on Total SA’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TOT)

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Total in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Total’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.64. Total has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.78.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

