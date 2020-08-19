Pivot Token Market Capitalization Reaches $2.03 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $354,791.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00140115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.40 or 0.01757254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00190309 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00137189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

