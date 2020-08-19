PIXEL Market Cap Achieves $492,021.29 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $492,021.29 and approximately $809,153.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,755.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.95 or 0.02483450 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00654084 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004005 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000460 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.