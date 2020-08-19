PlatinumBAR Price Up 1.6% This Week (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 24% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $2,532.39 and $5.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.