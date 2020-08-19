PlayGame Price Up 41.9% Over Last Week (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 41.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $76,752.79 and approximately $9,486.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00141369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.84 or 0.01737340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00189854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00135491 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000157 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

PlayGame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.