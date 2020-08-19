Playkey Price Reaches $0.0749 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 106.8% against the US dollar. One Playkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000637 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $34,074.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00039301 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.50 or 0.05524782 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003587 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00045777 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,246,944 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars.

