PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,278 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Amphenol worth $36,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1,045.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 41,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 37,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 43,233 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Amphenol by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Amphenol stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $111.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,024,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 598,082 shares of company stock valued at $62,405,101. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

