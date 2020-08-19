PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 8,295 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $49,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.62. The stock had a trading volume of 33,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,516. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $136.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.14. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

