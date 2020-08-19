PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,735 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Extra Space Storage worth $41,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $3,381,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,061,000 after buying an additional 168,837 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,121. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.67. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.21.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 97,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $10,132,157.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 409,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,700,782.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,300 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,133. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.