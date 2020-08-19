PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $47,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,961,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,200 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.8% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,841,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,630,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,477,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $781,822,000 after buying an additional 1,293,669 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $259.99. The stock had a trading volume of 299,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,370,448. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $161.68 and a 12-month high of $268.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.28 and a 200 day moving average of $216.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $653.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.22.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

