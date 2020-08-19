PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $41.79 Million Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2,512.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Fortinet worth $41,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 312,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,714,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 28.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 245,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,871,000 after acquiring an additional 54,333 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $1,077,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,770,000 after buying an additional 67,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.50. 3,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,377. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $939,362.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,698.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $101,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,217 shares of company stock worth $6,657,965. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

