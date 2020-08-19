PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Phillips 66 worth $65,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $233,425 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $61.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,471. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.