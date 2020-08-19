PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,515 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Intuit worth $41,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intuit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $308.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,393. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $314.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.06.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

