PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Moody’s worth $58,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Moody’s by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.59, for a total transaction of $3,438,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,728.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,577,635. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,428. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $296.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.75.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

