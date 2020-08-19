PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,152,620 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,263,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,152,620 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Citizens Financial Group worth $57,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 214.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 20,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 72.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 63,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,546. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.