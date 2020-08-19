PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 452,793 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 452,793 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Omnicom Group worth $48,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,576,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,935,000 after purchasing an additional 348,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after purchasing an additional 745,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,749,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,260,000 after purchasing an additional 284,524 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,848,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,879,000 after buying an additional 196,176 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,855,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,690,000 after buying an additional 625,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $82.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

