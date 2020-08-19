PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,626 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $44,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Vicus Capital raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $491.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,053,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $159.00 and a twelve month high of $499.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $417.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cascend Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.27.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

