Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) and BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Head to Head Review

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) and Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-TECHNE and Polarityte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-TECHNE 31.04% 11.94% 7.63% Polarityte -1,152.56% -179.96% -120.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of Polarityte shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Polarityte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BIO-TECHNE and Polarityte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-TECHNE $738.69 million 13.58 $229.30 million $3.86 67.99 Polarityte $5.65 million 8.91 -$92.49 million ($3.70) -0.35

BIO-TECHNE has higher revenue and earnings than Polarityte. Polarityte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-TECHNE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BIO-TECHNE and Polarityte, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-TECHNE 0 5 4 0 2.44 Polarityte 0 2 3 0 2.60

BIO-TECHNE currently has a consensus price target of $268.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.22%. Polarityte has a consensus price target of $4.40, suggesting a potential upside of 238.46%. Given Polarityte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Polarityte is more favorable than BIO-TECHNE.

Risk and Volatility

BIO-TECHNE has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polarityte has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BIO-TECHNE beats Polarityte on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, such as cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment offers Biologics tools for researchers to interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Western blot, an assay for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment provides blood chemistry and gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. Bio-Techne Corporation has a strategic cooperation agreement with Micropoint Bioscience. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. It has strategic partnership with NanoString Technologies. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product for treatment of defects of the skin, as well as contract research services. The company also develops OsteoTE, an autologous homologous bone regeneration product; and CartTE, an autologous cartilage regeneration product. In addition, it develops AdipoTE to optimize the delivery of autologous fat; AngioTE for vascular regeneration; NeuralTE for peripheral nerve injuries of the extremities, as well as for patients with neuromas or chronic compression due to joint replacements, migraines, craniofacial injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and those who have undergone hernia or abdominal-based procedures; UroTE for the delivery of autologous urogenital epithelium and submucosa; LiverTE to address various causes of liver failure; and BowelTE to deliver an optimized autologous construct to aid in the regeneration of bowel tissue. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

