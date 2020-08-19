Polis Price Reaches $0.83 on Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00007037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. Polis has a total market capitalization of $8.15 million and $70,683.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

