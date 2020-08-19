Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.63

Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and traded as high as $18.49. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 8,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83. The company has a market cap of $406.84 million and a P/E ratio of 36.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.82.

About Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and gaming products and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. The Lotteries and Charitable Gaming segment manufactures instant tickets and related products.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.