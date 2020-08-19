Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Hits $29.58 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Polymath has a market cap of $29.58 million and $3.33 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00515861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000850 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002717 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 526,200,098 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Bitbns, Kucoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, UEX, Bittrex, Upbit, DDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.