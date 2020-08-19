POPCHAIN (PCH) Price Down 42.5% This Week

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One POPCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Bit-Z, LBank and CoinBene. During the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded down 42.5% against the dollar. POPCHAIN has a market capitalization of $302,418.80 and approximately $345.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000566 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000138 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global. POPCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/popchain. The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinBene, Bilaxy, LBank and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POPCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

