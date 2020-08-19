PopularCoin (POP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 671.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. PopularCoin has a market cap of $430,925.05 and $13.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 99.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00520498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,876.88 or 1.00834279 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000857 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,121,022,945 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

