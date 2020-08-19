Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 288.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 464,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,263. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

