Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $69.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Power Integrations traded as low as $57.57 and last traded at $57.57, with a volume of 157 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.26.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In related news, Director William George sold 4,800 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $537,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,697 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $303,655.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,280,157.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,056 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 8.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.19. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.19%.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

