Power Ledger Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000853 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Power Ledger has a market cap of $42.60 million and $4.06 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039415 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.59 or 0.05538324 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003507 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00046145 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

POWR is a token. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 422,507,509 tokens. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger.

