PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 513.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in PPL by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

