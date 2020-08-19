Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Pra Group worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pra Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pra Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pra Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Laura White sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $69,155.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,005.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 238,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,718,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,263 shares of company stock worth $2,424,063. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.39. Pra Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Pra Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Pra Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

