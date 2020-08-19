Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Prairie Provident Resources shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 181,429 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.03.

Prairie Provident Resources Company Profile (TSE:PPR)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

