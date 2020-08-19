Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading Up 33.3%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR) shares were up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 101,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 338,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.03.

About Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Provident Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Provident Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.